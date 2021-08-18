If Mr. Biden had maintained even the low-level fighting force of 2,500 soldiers in Afghanistan that he inherited, the Taliban would have started killing U.S. soldiers again (after a negotiated hiatus). Mr. Biden had two options: Withdraw and cease airstrikes, or ramp the war back up to protect those 2,500 troops. A continuation of the temporary lull was not an option.
This column was Exhibit A in the Washington foreign policy establishment’s obfuscation that has resulted in president after president kicking the can down the road.
Lora Lumpe, Washington
The writer is chief executive of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft.
The U.S. predicament in Afghanistan is a reminder that military power has its limits. The war in Vietnam remains a potent example. We need to understand crises where firepower won’t change outcomes. We should try to grasp what matters is not what Washington thinks but what the people whose lives are at stake think and strive for.
Reporting on Afghanistan, except for Craig Whitlock’s powerful and familiar analysis in “The Afghanistan Papers” [“The grand illusion that hid the truth about the war’s end,” front-page book excerpt, Aug. 13], has echoed largely clueless calls from Washington: Surely the people of Afghanistan will respond to what U.S. power brokers seek?
We need to understand the origins of what is happening in Afghanistan. Why is the Taliban gobbling up territory? Why is resistance ineffective? What do “average” people want? Why? We need to understand the roots of Taliban strength.
We can’t bomb Afghanistan into the country Afghans want. It didn’t work in Vietnam, why would it in Afghanistan?
Patricia [Kit] Norland, Arlington
We are being inundated by Post news reports and op-eds and cable news shows describing the monumental political and humanitarian disaster unfolding at the Kabul airport. Historians and scholars will surely spend years analyzing the war and fixing ultimate blame.
But let’s not lose sight of the proximate cause of the chaos at the airport: In negotiating a “peace agreement” directly with the Taliban in February 2020, President Donald Trump threw the Afghan people under the bus and left it to President Biden to drive the bus.
Jack McAndrews, Fairfax
I was and am a strong supporter of President Biden and of withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan. But the president cannot escape responsibility for the disastrous end to the war. His feeble attempt to arrange visas to third countries for the Afghans who put their lives on the line for our soldiers is wholly inadequate.
Unless he orders an immediate airlift, we will soon see worldwide broadcasts of the televised torture, forced confessions and brutal executions of those who trusted America, as well as the girls and women (and men and boys!) who believed our promises of freedom and education.
Martin Berman-Gorvine, Potomac