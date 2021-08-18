In his Aug. 16 op-ed, “This preventable disaster is on Biden,” Max Boot cited the U.S. military presence “in far larger numbers in countries such as Germany, Japan and South Korea after more than 70 years” as evidence that President Biden could have — and should have — kept U.S. forces in Afghanistan in perpetuity, rather than ordering a “precipitous withdrawal” after only 20 years. Mr. Boot must know that in the examples he cited, the United States was not a combatant, but in Afghanistan it was.