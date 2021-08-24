She offered no evidence for her assessment of the reactions of allies; she substitutes her own mawkish judgment of how veterans and the families of those who died in the 20-year war feel about their efforts, assuming that Mr. Biden has somehow shown them disrespect. Her gratuitous and unexplained statement that the United Nations shows “favoritism for dictators” served to damage her credibility, as did her statement that “the Taliban threw away any chance of U.S. aid when it harbored the terrorists behind the Sept. 11 attacks.” Her piece was backward-looking and simplistic, and added nothing to the complex discussion we need to have now and in the aftermath of this very difficult moment.