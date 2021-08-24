President Donald Trump made the decision to get out of this “endless war,” not Mr. Biden. Mr. Trump’s “deal” with the Taliban resulted in zero deaths of U.S. combatants in its 18-month duration. Our current disastrous predicament, currently unfolding and far from over, is on Mr. Biden, 100 percent.
In his first days and weeks in office, Mr. Biden undid by executive order many of Mr. Trump’s initiatives. The argument that he was saddled with Mr. Trump’s “bad” deal with the Taliban is logically inconsistent with Mr. Biden countermanding orders. Mr. Biden bungled what could have been an orderly exit: Americans and Afghan allies out, materiel out, soldiers out. There is no putting lipstick on this pig, and Americans will not soon forget.
Tom O’Hare, Charlestown, R.I.
In her Aug. 23 op-ed, “America must not recognize the Taliban,” Nikki Haley offered a fictional narrative born of obvious xenophobia, political opportunism, hubristic American chauvinism and emotional appeals to jingoism and patriotism. Her overheated statements about President Biden robbed her arguments of rationality: “Even our friends and allies distrust his judgment. . . . Biden has already insulted the soldiers, sailors, Marines and airmen who spent the past two decades fighting the Taliban and protecting the United States — especially the more than 2,300 brave Americans who gave their lives in Afghanistan.”
She offered no evidence for her assessment of the reactions of allies; she substitutes her own mawkish judgment of how veterans and the families of those who died in the 20-year war feel about their efforts, assuming that Mr. Biden has somehow shown them disrespect. Her gratuitous and unexplained statement that the United Nations shows “favoritism for dictators” served to damage her credibility, as did her statement that “the Taliban threw away any chance of U.S. aid when it harbored the terrorists behind the Sept. 11 attacks.” Her piece was backward-looking and simplistic, and added nothing to the complex discussion we need to have now and in the aftermath of this very difficult moment.
We need voices of reason and compassion, informed by facts; unfortunately, this contribution from Ms. Haley did not qualify.
Beverly Fairchild, Knoxville
U.S. armed forces left embers of hope in Afghanistan: education, culture, technology and, last but not least, a taste of freedom — intangibles that will surely blossom in the months and years ahead, if they haven’t already.
Western soft power in the form of education, culture and worldliness have awakened Afghan eyes to the Taliban’s barbarism. A generation of Afghans emerged better educated, informed about the world and perhaps endowed with the will to fight for a more enlightened future, one without the Taliban despoiling their nation.
The U.S. exodus will also create a fifth column: the Afghan diaspora, which will eventually congeal to support a growing insurgency against barbarous theocrats living in the 7th century.
Before 2001, the Taliban confronted multiple adversaries, most powerfully the Northern Alliance, which was then gaining a foothold. Additionally, there are more than a dozen separate and extant ethnic groups, the Pashtuns being only one. In the wake of the U.S. invasion, a generation of newly educated young men and women came into being. Whom would you rather have on your side, 100 Taliban with Kalashnikovs, or a dozen supporters with computers, English-language skills and awareness of the world about them?
The Taliban victory is not a foregone conclusion; it’s still highly combustible. A surprise armed resistance from the north, a standoff between technocrats and theocrats, a clash between the half-dozen sects of Islam and a breakdown of the poppy economy — the funding for its ragtag army — may eventually spell doom for the Taliban.
Emil Lester, Pittsburgh
I lived in the Middle East in the 1970s. What I found throughout most of the various cultures working there is a lack of any historical presence for the processes and diligence in creating democratic law. Anyone blaming our president, military or the Soviets we replaced for the difficulties seen in this withdrawal should be ashamed of their naivete, especially the journalists who have little experience in this area of the world. The Afghans who want democracy have had years to prepare for this moment, and they failed, not the United States.
Denise Reilly, Charlotte