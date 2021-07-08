Leith Merrow Mullaly,
Williamsburg, Va.
It’s said that 20 years makes Afghanistan “our longest war.” Really? Compare our decades-long military commitments in Korea and Europe. The Taliban will not negotiate a peace agreement until it believes that it cannot win everything. And the Afghan government will not unite and reform until it believes that our military commitment to the government depends on those conditions. It’s not certain we can impose such conditions on either side. But did we clearly announce such intentions or simply rush for the exit?
Former president Donald Trump’s willingness to abandon the struggle to secure a democratic ally is followed by President Biden doing the same, feebly saying he’d let the Afghan people “decide their future.” Has he no ear for bitter irony?
George K. Beach , Reva, Va.