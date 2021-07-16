In the 1970s, a fire destroyed Catholic University’s music building, where it was rumored Dorothy’s dress had been stored — and most likely perished. It became a painful source of embarrassment among drama students that such a precious piece of memorabilia had not been cared for more lovingly. It is heartening to learn that administrators at my alma mater now plan to properly preserve this cinematic artifact.
The article was an uplifting revelation for those drama alumni, and for anyone who treasures the legacy of L. Frank Baum, Judy Garland and all things Oz. (I have an additional interest in that an ancestor of mine, John R. Neill, was one of the early illustrators of the Oz books.)
Indeed, there’s no place like home.
Patti Mengers, Wilmington, Del.