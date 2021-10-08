Regarding E.J. Dionne Jr.’s Oct. 7 op-ed, “Even Biden is losing faith in the filibuster”:

Effective members of Congress know when duty outweighs preference in the hierarchy of constituencies; that their concepts of right or wrong must sometimes yield to simple necessity. They choose what to prioritize among pet projects, citizen requests, district needs, state concerns and party priorities — all weighed on a scale tipped by intangible concern for career longevity.  

There are rare moments, however, when there must be a singular motivation: duty to “The People,” the nation.  

Democrats have a tenuous and likely brief opportunity to ascend from pettiness to  statesmanship. The poorly explained, ill-labelled “reconciliation” bill is an all-too-unique legislative package offering nothing less than government working truly “for The People”: from college students to the elderly, families scraping by to those priced out of effective medical care and, yes, future generations whose prospects are dim if we hand them a wretched wreck of a world — drowning, diseased, denuded and dying.

For once, those too often fleeced and forgotten would be prioritized over the cabal of profiteers and K Street clients who have so perverted the Founders’ dream as to convince many that ordinary Americans are but peons, satiated with scraps but enduring all the scrapes.

Democrats: A delicate crystal glittering in hues of hope, compassion, equity, empowerment, truth, fairness and species survival itself is offered you.

Don’t break it.

Steve Stone, Richmond