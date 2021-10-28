In this and similar cases, the faculty involved were not accused of dereliction of duty, incompetence or illegal behavior. Their sin was that some “sensitive,” immature soul was offended! Evidently, the administrators, whose main role is to ensure the smooth operation of the institution, got moved by the tears of those traumatized souls and acted “decisively.” Instead of advising the complainers to grow up, they usually find it easier to discipline the faculty involved, who were contract faculty not protected by tenure. These and similar incidents in universities across the United States are a new form of inquisition where the inquisitor is not a clergyman but some immature young adult craving attention.