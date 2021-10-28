Students entering a university are still in the formative stages of their emotional and intellectual abilities. The primary role of the faculty is to help the students mature to their maximum potential by challenging their universe of knowledge and beliefs. Such a challenge is difficult in society at large because of constraints imposed by family, work and social connections. Sacred cows have no place in academia if it is to fulfill its role in society.
In this and similar cases, the faculty involved were not accused of dereliction of duty, incompetence or illegal behavior. Their sin was that some “sensitive,” immature soul was offended! Evidently, the administrators, whose main role is to ensure the smooth operation of the institution, got moved by the tears of those traumatized souls and acted “decisively.” Instead of advising the complainers to grow up, they usually find it easier to discipline the faculty involved, who were contract faculty not protected by tenure. These and similar incidents in universities across the United States are a new form of inquisition where the inquisitor is not a clergyman but some immature young adult craving attention.
The intrusion of the “woke” culture into academia is a serious threat to the unimpeded pursuit of knowledge. It needs to be stopped.
Nicholas Kyriakopoulos, Potomac