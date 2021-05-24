Who will uphold these standards in an asymmetrical war that will likely devolve into a larger civil conflict with no civil norms? The tone of the May 18 testimony for the House Foreign Affairs Committee Afghan hearings might provide insight in this regard. Both main witnesses (one of whom I once briefed in Kabul) offered the standard tropes for protecting the hard-fought-for rights of women and others through the engagement of a diplomatic and foreign aid mission that will somehow safely function in the new environment. A sense of resignation was apparent in their words, however, and that sense was largely echoed by the House panel members who explicitly expressed support for the pullout. Those who questioned the current strategy based on more pessimistic predictions frequently used the phrase “I hope I am wrong.” I share that hope, but I see little to base it on.