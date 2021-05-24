Who will uphold these standards in an asymmetrical war that will likely devolve into a larger civil conflict with no civil norms? The tone of the May 18 testimony for the House Foreign Affairs Committee Afghan hearings might provide insight in this regard. Both main witnesses (one of whom I once briefed in Kabul) offered the standard tropes for protecting the hard-fought-for rights of women and others through the engagement of a diplomatic and foreign aid mission that will somehow safely function in the new environment. A sense of resignation was apparent in their words, however, and that sense was largely echoed by the House panel members who explicitly expressed support for the pullout. Those who questioned the current strategy based on more pessimistic predictions frequently used the phrase “I hope I am wrong.” I share that hope, but I see little to base it on.
John SanFilipo, Reston
The writer served as a U.S. Geological Survey mineral resource adviser to USAID in Pakistan from 1985 to 1993 and Afghanistan from 2004 to 2007.
In his May 19 op-ed, “Under Biden, a lot hasn’t changed,” Charles Lane offered likened former president Donald Trump’s policies on Social Security to President Biden’s. The Trump administration enacted onerous rules to make it harder for disabled workers to collect Social Security. Mr. Trump’s annual budgets proposed slashing Social Security Disability Insurance by tens of billions of dollars. And he ordered a reckless payroll tax cut that interfered with Social Security’s revenue stream.
Mr. Biden, who called Social Security a “sacred obligation,” campaigned on adjusting the payroll wage cap so that the wealthy pay their fair share and boosting benefits for our most vulnerable seniors. The Biden administration also has begun the arduous process of reversing harmful Trump-era rules.
The difference between the two presidents when they voiced support for Social Security is that Mr. Trump apparently didn’t mean it; Mr. Biden does.
Max Richtman, Washington
The writer is president and chief
executive of the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare.