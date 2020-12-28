Nick De Cerchio, Lewes, Del.
In his Dec. 22 op-ed, Eugene Robinson artfully depicted the major disasters of 2020 — the covid-19 pandemic, the actions of our president in response to the pandemic and in his Twitter mania claiming voter fraud in the election he legally lost to Joe Biden.
Ye of little faith, enter here? Not so fast. There’s light at the end of the tunnel. Specifically, I cite Mr. Robinson’s succinct penultimate paragraph capturing his hope for a better new year: “In 2021, vaccines will end the pandemic. Biden, an empathetic and capable man, will be in the White House. We will be able to survey the damage, and we will begin to repair it.”
Amen.
Lois A. Engel, Washington