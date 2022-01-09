We are all social creatures fundamentally in need of mutual support, connections and bonds. Absent a village, a community, a neighborhood, we become prey to the media silos that we use as substitute crutches in lieu of friendships; time spent in the company of others for whom we care and from whom we draw strength.
Big lies take hold when our social networks break down and when self-reliance enables us to do no more than tread water economically. The erosion of the middle class and the anger it foments confirm how genuinely sick our society has become.
Democracy will die not just because autocrats and oligarchs engineer a slow-moving coup. It will die because we failed to address the seminal question of why we fail to recognize how much we need each other. A divided nation can only fall. It’s no accident that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his troll farms have poisoned the well of our strength.
Robert E. Honig, Potomac