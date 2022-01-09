In her Jan. 4 Tuesday Opinion essay, “Let’s make 2022 a year of second chances,” Nancy Gibbs put her finger on the pulse of a dying democracy. Though her call for greater openness to “the other side” boosted by acts of kindness might cover wounds that have ruptured into our social divide, it doesn’t treat the root cause: Decades of movement toward social isolation, the subject of endless tomes and laments, made us vulnerable to the cancerous breakdown of social and civil society.