Its founders — women in powerful positions from politics to Hollywood — provided the economic and political support to launch the organization. Were they captivated by the rich and powerful as an easy means to gain publicity?
It’s not just rich, powerful and famous men who harass women. The man who harassed me was a middle-aged middle manager with no stature or claim to fame. My decision to sue my employer 30 years ago this September was not based on money or a desire for publicity. It was a decision to protect my professional reputation, which was under attack from a torrent of pernicious lies and misinformation. My decision essentially bankrupted me and derailed my career.
I hope the Time’s Up Foundation reorganizes its leadership to include individuals who are experienced in running nonprofits and in advocacy, business executives, experienced litigators and even individuals who have lived through and survived harassment.
I hope the group resets its course to be the organization that many of us had hoped it would become: an organization that will create a world where no one lives in fear of sexual harassment or assault.
Catherine Timko, Washington