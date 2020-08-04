Methane extracted from manure releases carbon dioxide when burned. If the methane leaks into the atmosphere before burning, it contributes to global warming with at least 28 times the potency of carbon dioxide. Mounting evidence suggests that the perception of gas as a cleaner energy source relies on a substantial undercounting of methane leakage.
The gas-happy article failed to mention another downside of relying on manure gas: powering our homes with gas has been proved again and again to cause asthma and respiratory diseases, particularly in children.
Washington Gas is seeking regulatory approval for its plan to comply with D.C.’s commitment to carbon neutrality by 2050. The plan is built on the fantasy that manure gas is a viable pathway. Heralding manure gas as “part of the global battle against a warming planet” undermines D.C.’s clean energy future.
Tia Caldwell, Washington