As the administration of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) continues its relentless push to expand highways and give public rights of way to private toll companies, it once again has overlooked the obvious: Maryland needs a passenger rail option connecting the Eastern Shore with Annapolis and D.C.
As the Greater Washington Partnership pushes forward with tying together VRE, MARC and Amtrak into a truly regional rail system, we should not overlook the opportunity to greater tie the Eastern Shore to the rest of the region. This would have the long-term effect of increasing housing options for the region, increasing property values and state and local tax revenue, and giving Maryland options for siting manufacturing facilities in local economies overly reliant on seasonal tourism dollars.