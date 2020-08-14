In the 1984 election, former vice president Walter Mondale chose Rep. Geraldine Ferraro (D-N.Y.) to join him on the ticket, making her the first woman in U.S. history to run for vice president on a major-party ticket. What an electric day it was when a friend and I drove to Baltimore to be in the audience as Ferraro addressed an overflow crowd in War Memorial Plaza. We were drunk on the very air and screamed ourselves hoarse. Mondale and Ferraro lost the election but not their historic contribution to politics in America.
I felt a similar sense of elation when I watched Ms. Harris introduce herself to the American people in Wilmington, Del. I sincerely hope that the outcome of this year’s election will be positive on both counts.
Stephanie Demma, North Bethesda