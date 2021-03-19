Opinion: The emergency at the border starts in Congress
March 19, 2021 at 10:34 p.m. UTC
President Biden says there is no emergency at the border. If that is true, why did he call in the Federal Emergency Management Agency to care for the thousands of children there? The March 14 front-page article “FEMA is deployed to assist at border” exposed the mixed message.
Fareed Zakaria’s March 14 Sunday Opinion column, “Biden’s immigration policies could backfire,” explained the real problem, which Congress has refused to deal with for decades. The asylum system is totally out of date and out of control. Some people are applying for asylum to avoid deadly persecution, but others are “traditional migrants, fleeing poverty and violence.”
Congress needs to change the law with comprehensive immigration reform now.