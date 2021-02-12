David Von Drehle’s thoughtful Feb. 7 op-ed, “The death penalty is in its death throes,” nailed why the topic is so difficult to debate. He wrote, “Revulsion is deeply wired.” Far more than a legal and political matter, capital punishment is inextricably emotional. Those opposed point to studies showing the death penalty keeps society no safer than other stern punishments, does not deter violence, is applied unfairly and wastes taxpayers’ dollars. The counterargument inevitably leads to the “worst of the worst” response. Some crimes are so heinous the only proper punishment is death. 

But applying this yardstick begs Justice Potter Stewart’s observation that predicting who draws a death sentence is as reliable as determining who’ll get struck by lightning. The court once considered such an arbitrary edict cruel and unusual. 

Mr. Von Drehle previewed a book chronicling the experiences of a reporter who witnessed an execution. The column concluded, “This is capital punishment as it looks and feels on the inside.” 

It doesn’t get any more “inside” than the perspective of Jerry Givens, Virginia’s former chief executioner. A change of heart after 62 executions led Givens to become a leading advocate to repeal capital punishment. 

Givens died in April from the coronavirus. It would be altogether fitting if Virginia’s anti-death penalty legislation were named for him.

Rick Stack, Silver Spring

The writer isco-producer of the documentary “In the Executioner’s Shadow.”