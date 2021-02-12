But applying this yardstick begs Justice Potter Stewart’s observation that predicting who draws a death sentence is as reliable as determining who’ll get struck by lightning. The court once considered such an arbitrary edict cruel and unusual.
Mr. Von Drehle previewed a book chronicling the experiences of a reporter who witnessed an execution. The column concluded, “This is capital punishment as it looks and feels on the inside.”
It doesn’t get any more “inside” than the perspective of Jerry Givens, Virginia’s former chief executioner. A change of heart after 62 executions led Givens to become a leading advocate to repeal capital punishment.
Givens died in April from the coronavirus. It would be altogether fitting if Virginia’s anti-death penalty legislation were named for him.
Rick Stack, Silver Spring
The writer isco-producer of the documentary “In the Executioner’s Shadow.”