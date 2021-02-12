When combined with the problems concerning the vaccine rollout, one has to wonder how a state with one of the highest tax rates has come to this.
Audrey L. ElAmin, Upper Marlboro
I was encouraged by the Feb. 9 front-page article “House Democrats reject plan to cut relief benefit,” which outlined deliberations to bring more economic fairness to any coronavirus relief legislation. However, it seems clear that though the legislative intent is to provide some relief to those most in need, the proposed legislation overlooks consequences from existing federal and state legislation that undermine this and all prior coronavirus unemployment relief efforts. All unemployment benefits, including enhancements from 2020 relief packages, are subject to federal income tax and state income tax in 35 states, including D.C. and Maryland. This makes no sense.
President Biden should immediately exempt those receiving unemployment benefits during the pandemic from federal taxes on that income and encourage states to do the same.
William Johnson, Arlington