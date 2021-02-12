“Broken” is an understatement to describe Maryland’s system. It seems impossible to get an agent on the telephone to discuss claimants’ issues, of which there are thousands. It takes daily calling to reach a person; even when you do, the agent gives you a ticket number and indicates that the issue will be forwarded to a supervisor and results should come “soon.” Weeks go by with no resolution, and the process starts all over again. The so-called virtual assistant is equally unhelpful, as is the email inquiry form. I am fortunate in that I have been unemployed only since November; think of the Marylanders who have been caught in this quagmire for almost a year. In my almost 40 years as a Maryland resident, I have filed for unemployment benefits several times. In each of those cases, I received my benefits in less than three weeks, even in times of record-high unemployment. There is absolutely no excuse for the total breakdown of the unemployment system that we are experiencing.