“Broken” is an understatement to describe Maryland’s system. It seems impossible to get an agent on the telephone to discuss claimants’ issues, of which there are thousands. It takes daily calling to reach a person; even when you do, the agent gives you a ticket number and indicates that the issue will be forwarded to a supervisor and results should come “soon.” Weeks go by with no resolution, and the process starts all over again. The so-called virtual assistant is equally unhelpful, as is the email inquiry form. I am fortunate in that I have been unemployed only since November; think of the Marylanders who have been caught in this quagmire for almost a year. In my almost 40 years as a Maryland resident, I have filed for unemployment benefits several times. In each of those cases, I received my benefits in less than three weeks, even in times of record-high unemployment. There is absolutely no excuse for the total breakdown of the unemployment system that we are experiencing. 

When combined with the problems concerning the vaccine rollout, one has to wonder how a state with one of the highest tax rates has come to this.

Audrey L. ElAmin, Upper Marlboro

I was encouraged by the Feb. 9 front-page article “House Democrats reject plan to cut relief benefit,” which outlined deliberations to bring more economic fairness to any coronavirus relief legislation. However, it seems clear that though the legislative intent is to provide some relief to those most in need, the proposed legislation overlooks consequences from existing federal and state legislation that undermine this and all prior coronavirus unemployment relief efforts. All unemployment benefits, including enhancements from 2020 relief packages, are subject to federal income tax and state income tax in 35 states, including D.C. and Maryland. This makes no sense. 

President Biden should immediately exempt those receiving unemployment benefits during the pandemic from federal taxes on that income and encourage states to do the same.

William JohnsonArlington