I take issue with Daniel Wikler’s contention in his Aug. 29 Outlook essay, “When medical care must be rationed, should vaccination status count?,” that we should disregard vaccination status when allocating care. Mr. Wikler asked whether it is defensible to deny urgently needed care to punish a patient for not making healthy choices. He then raised alcoholism, smoking and extreme sports as examples in which precedent dictates that it is not defensible. But his error in applying this logic to the deliberately unvaccinated is in his use of the phrase “making healthy choices.” Whose health are we talking about? Alcoholics, smokers and other risk takers might be driving up costs, but at least their suffering remains close to home. A more appropriate wording would be whether it is defensible to deny urgently needed care to punish a patient for putting others’ health at risk. My answer: yes.