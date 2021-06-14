I certainly do not quibble with Mr. Wehle’s right to his opinion. However, I do vehemently disagree with the notion that our country must base its decisions on what anyone subjectively believes is a moral or God-given right. The First Amendment states that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” It does not permit anyone, based on his or her moral or religious beliefs, to impose those beliefs on the whole of society. Adopting such a position would logically lead to a multitude of impositions of subjective moral and religious beliefs on society, including, for example, a prohibition on contraception, end-of-life choices and other medical-related issues.