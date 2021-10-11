In his Oct. 5 op-ed “Facebook’s promises of reform are a sick joke,” Eugene Robinson proposed an “obvious but radical solution” to the problem of harmful misinformation on Facebook: Reclassify the company from a platform to a publisher so it could be held liable for user-generated content “as [are] the publishers of The Post.” This would raise legal and practical questions related to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act (which doesn’t specifically protect platforms), but a more serious issue is that it wouldn’t fix the problems he identified.

First, it doesn’t fit with Mr. Robinson’s assertion that he opposes not so much the “vile nonsense” on Facebook but rather its algorithms that promote such content. Second, publishing dangerous misinformation — e.g., claims that the 2020 election was stolen or that coronavirus vaccines are a threat — is generally not legally actionable (nor would it be if The Post published them as news). Although defining Facebook as the publisher of all user-generated content on the platform would open the company to massive liability suits, those would overwhelmingly be for petty personal libel. Thanks to the First Amendment, lying about hot-button political topics is almost universally protected speech.

David Edelstein, Potomac