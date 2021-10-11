First, it doesn’t fit with Mr. Robinson’s assertion that he opposes not so much the “vile nonsense” on Facebook but rather its algorithms that promote such content. Second, publishing dangerous misinformation — e.g., claims that the 2020 election was stolen or that coronavirus vaccines are a threat — is generally not legally actionable (nor would it be if The Post published them as news). Although defining Facebook as the publisher of all user-generated content on the platform would open the company to massive liability suits, those would overwhelmingly be for petty personal libel. Thanks to the First Amendment, lying about hot-button political topics is almost universally protected speech.
David Edelstein, Potomac