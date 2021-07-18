That’s because the evidence doesn’t exist. In reality, the United States has one of the highest rates of both gun ownership and gun violence. Years of research show guns make neither individuals nor society safer. In fact, access to a gun doubles your risk of homicide, triples your risk of suicide and makes it five times more likely domestic violence will be fatal, and nearly all unintentional shootings of children occur in the home, often where guns are kept unsecured. In short, easy access to guns increases the likelihood of gun violence in all its forms, making us less safe.
Gun violence is an epidemic in the United States, and people want to ensure their families stay safe. That means demanding our lawmakers act on our lax gun laws, which is what keeps guns out of the hands of those who shouldn’t have them.
Nick Suplina, New York
The writer is managing director of law and policy at Everytown for Gun Safety.