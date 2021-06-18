However, minimum wage laws were designed to exclude the less-educated Black, immigrant and female workers from jobs by raising wages above their earning power. Then-Harvard Law School professor Felix Frankfurter, in a 1916 brief to the Supreme Court supporting Oregon’s minimum wage, wrote, “The state, therefore, may use means, like the present statute, of sorting the normal self-supporting workers from the unemployables and then deal with the latter appropriately as a special class.” Similarly, British minimum wage supporters Sidney and Beatrice Webb wrote in “Industrial Democracy,” “There are races who, like the African negro, have no assignable minimum, but a very low maximum; they will work, that is, for indefinitely low wages.”
The FLSA led to lower, not higher, standards of living for Black and Brown people, who entered domestic service and farming because they were excluded from other jobs as “unemployables.”
Diana Furchtgott-Roth,
Chevy Chase
The writer was chief economist at the Labor Department from 2003 to 2005.