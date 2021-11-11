Their inhumanity insults all who have suffered under real supremacist persecution, including my own martyred Jewish forebears.
First Amendment privileges of our democracy are perverted by the reflexes of vaccine evaders, climate deniers and insensible parents who would refuse their children access to historical truths, as told, for instance, in Toni Morrison’s portrayal of the abominations of slavery.
So cogent are the positive lessons that the existence of vast numbers of deniers warns of a social dementia nearly too ghastly to behold.
Anti-American fascism needs to be denounced broadly and insistently.
Philip Allen, Annapolis