What will the military establishment do? The civilian heads of the military establishment — the secretaries of defense, the Army, the Navy and the Air Force — as well as the chiefs of the services have all taken oaths to preserve and protect the Constitution. In the event that Mr. Trump loses the election but attempts to retain the presidency, will they honor their oaths and remove him, by force if necessary, or will they remain neutral and let Mr. Trump trash the Constitution?
The fate of our democracy depends on the answer to this question.
Saul Hoch, Silver Spring