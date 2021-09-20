I continue to be furious with the appalling lack of personal, professional and institutional accountability and with the absence of the pursuit of civil and criminal liability. I agree wholeheartedly with Sally Jenkins that nothing short of the appointment of an independent special prosecutor to investigate this coverup will suffice. The brave testimony of our athletes, who have been suffering and vulnerable in their pain and righteous anger for years, must not be in vain. Listening is not enough! We must insist upon actionable justice for the victims and punishment for the enablers who have utterly betrayed them.