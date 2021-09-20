FBI Director Christopher A. Wray should resign or be fired immediately. His hollow apologies and empty promises to improve processes were the worst kind of mealy-mouthed bureaucratese. That kind of cowardly claptrap fosters hate and mistrust of institutions and fuels conspiracy mania.
The four young gymnasts who testified are genuine heroes. They are remarkable women of actual accomplishment who made us proud to be Americans. They displayed incredible courage in their public testimony about the terrible and destructive abuse they suffered. I am sorry to say that nothing that has originated in Washington, D.C., in decades approaches the level of competence, courage and patriotic pride that these women represent.
Jon Ketzner, Cumberland, Md.
Simone Biles and her fellow gymnasts’ gut-wrenching and tearful disclosure to Congress about sexual abuse by their team doctor Larry Nassar is yet another case of blatant sexual misconduct systematically perpetrated against gymnasts and aspiring Olympians for years.
Appallingly, the entire system, including law enforcement, failed miserably to instill basic checks and balances and, worse, was blind to the red flags. Unsuspecting children were locked in a virtual trusteeship with the abuser.
USA Gymnastics should have ensured that the physical examination of underage team members was always done in the presence of a registered female nurse, without exception.
Sadly, the umpteen victims he abused with impunity, whose innocence was violated and childhood was brutally maligned, will be carrying this physical and mental trauma for life. Nothing can compensate for it.
All sports bodies must instill strict medical protocols for team doctors who oversee the health and well-being of underage children entrusted to their care. Congress needs to ensure we have federal child protection laws that have real teeth and no loopholes.
Atul M. Karnik, Woodside, N.Y.
I listened with renewed horror to the tearful accounts of our U.S. Olympic gymnasts testifying before Congress who were abused by Larry Nassar and whose complaints to the FBI were reportedly covered up by its agents and by USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympics committee.
I continue to be furious with the appalling lack of personal, professional and institutional accountability and with the absence of the pursuit of civil and criminal liability. I agree wholeheartedly with Sally Jenkins that nothing short of the appointment of an independent special prosecutor to investigate this coverup will suffice. The brave testimony of our athletes, who have been suffering and vulnerable in their pain and righteous anger for years, must not be in vain. Listening is not enough! We must insist upon actionable justice for the victims and punishment for the enablers who have utterly betrayed them.
Veronica Clarke, Ellicott City
FBI Agent W. Jay Abbott and former FBI agent Michael Langeman really need to be subpoenaed. They are truly the real villains here. I think there is more to the quid pro quo between them and the gymnastics organization that led to them dropping the ball. There needs to be legal ramification, not just loss of their employment.
The vitriol against Attorney General Merrick Garland is a little ridiculous. The Justice Department sitting on it for six years has nothing to do with Mr. Garland; he has been in his post only half a year. Also, complaining that Mr. Garland wasn’t at the hearing was disingenuous. Fasting and religious services for Yom Kippur began at sundown Sept. 15. Most religious Jews take a half-day off today to prepare for the fast. If he is praying with family out of state, he most likely would have been traveling to get to his family.
If the Senate Judiciary Committee truly wanted Mr. Garland there to speak at the same time as the others, why was the hearing scheduled for the morning before a Jewish high holiday?
Heather Cohen, Nashville