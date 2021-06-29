The FDA mentioned discussions with various people living with Alzheimer’s who “wanted access to a treatment option with the potential to stop or delay their disease.” Patients with many other insufficiently treated diseases have long petitioned the FDA without success for approval of drugs with some degree of “uncertainty,” even when those drugs were marketed in Europe or elsewhere. The FDA has generally responded that such drugs did not yet meet the FDA’s own standards for approval, and I am disappointed that it did not follow this practice in the current situation.
Bert Spilker, Bethesda
Although Patrizia Cavazzoni, Billy Dunn and Peter Stein wrote they approved this drug after “carefully considered feedback from the advisory committee,” they were careful not to point out the almost-unanimous recommendation of that committee was that the Food and Drug Administration not approve thedrug because it had not shown that it could improve the outcome for Alzheimer’s patients. In fact, in the 22 percent of the time that the FDA overrode advisory committee recommendations, it almost always required a more rigorous study.
After reading the explanation, it seems, to use a slightly revised Shakespeare quote, “They doth protest too much.”
Morton Lebow, Washington
The June 24 op-ed by Patrizia Cavazzoni, Billy Dunn and Peter Stein elaborated on the complexities the Food and Drug Administration encountered in ultimately deciding to approve aducanumab as a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. As they pointed out, the two clinical trials run by Biogen produced conflicting results and “did not, on its own, convincingly demonstrate a clinical benefit.” The decision to approve aducanumab was ultimately based on the finding that aducanumab reduced amyloid plaque in the brain — which may (or may not) slow progression.
There have been several prior clinical trials of medications that reduce or eliminate amyloid plaque in Alzheimer’s patients that showed neither improvement in nor slowing of cognitive decline. Just one example was the unsuccessful trial of solanezumab, developed by Eli Lilly, which markedly reduced amyloid plaque but failed as a treatment for early stage Alzheimer’s disease and was eventually abandoned. The results of the solanezumab trials should have brought the issue of amyloid plaque deposition in the brain as the cause of Alzheimer’s disease into question. Ultimately, there is no compelling evidence of a relationship between amyloid plaque and cognitive decline, nor evidence that depleting amyloid plaque slows the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.
Approving aducanumab may raise false hopes for Alzheimer’s patients and their families. Hopefully, this misguided decision will not dissuade researchers from seeking new and more successful approaches to this devastating disease that affects more than 6 million Americans.
Ted L. Rothstein, Washington
The writer is director of the Alzheimer’s disease Clinical Care and Research Center at George Washington University.