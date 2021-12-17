The Dec. 10 front-page article “Hard-to-get test kits latest issue in saga of stumbles” was correct when it stated that there are now 13 different approved at-home coronavirus tests. What it didn’t mention is that the Food and Drug Administration dawdled on approving over-the-counter versions of these tests for more than a year. Until mid-October, only two tests had been approved, one of which was recalled. In Britain, at-home testing was approved in early April, and they are readily available at minimal cost. At-home tests should become more available and less expensive now that more have been approved in the United States. But this does not solve the fundamental problem of the FDA, which is going through its convoluted process of approving lifesaving Paxlovid and Molnupiravir pills for treating covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. An independent board of experts monitoring the clinical trial recommended the trials be discontinued weeks ago because Paxlovid was so effective it was unethical to deny the treatment to the control group.