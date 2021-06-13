My expert physician colleagues are reacting to this drug’s approval with horror. One colleague, the former head of the Division of Antiviral Products of the FDA, remembers the pressures to approve ineffective drugs for desperate patients during the AIDS crisis. Another colleague, a geriatrician, wonders why taxpayers should foot the bill of $100,000 per patient per year (a figure that includes regular monitoring for brain swelling) for a drug that puts patients at risk of serious side effects, and works even less well than the bad ones we currently use. She wants to know why that money can’t pay instead for care that would allow her dementia patients to stay at home with their families instead of being whisked away to the “memory care” unit of their poorly managed nursing facilities.