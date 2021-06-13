Kudos to the Food and Drug Administration panelists who resigned after the approval of the new Alzheimer’s drug, which should be called adu-can’t-umab. [“Two FDA panelists quit after drug approval,” news, June 10]. 

My expert physician colleagues are reacting to this drug’s approval with horror. One colleague, the former head of the Division of Antiviral Products of the FDA, remembers the pressures to approve ineffective drugs for desperate patients during the AIDS crisis. Another colleague, a geriatrician, wonders why taxpayers should foot the bill of $100,000 per patient per year (a figure that includes regular monitoring for brain swelling) for a drug that puts patients at risk of serious side effects, and works even less well than the bad ones we currently use. She wants to know why that money can’t pay instead for care that would allow her dementia patients to stay at home with their families instead of being whisked away to the “memory care” unit of their poorly managed nursing facilities. 

This craven act on the part of the FDA shows the extent of the stranglehold the pharmaceutical companies have on our regulatory system, aided and abetted by the magical thinking of an undersupported group of patients and their families driven by desperation and fear.

Caroline Wellbery, Bethesda

The writer is associate deputy editor of American Family Physician.