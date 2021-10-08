Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell is the first non-economist to serve as Fed chair in 40 years. The analytical and problem-solving approaches used by economists differ from those of attorneys, leading to different outcomes. The leadership style at the top of the organization matters. When the economy is sailing along smoothly, the differences in approach may not matter, but when faced with complexity, an economist is likely to analyze broadly and systematically, and bring forward more creative suggestions and more carefully targeted solutions.