In 1987, I staffed the Transportation Committee of the National Conference of State Legislatures. I had a list of federal mandates to states that were, and still are, enforced through the threat of withholding federal funds, including seat belts, speed limits and a 21-year-old minimum drinking age. The Supreme Court affirmed in South Dakota v. Dole the ability of Congress to act in pursuit of “the general welfare” and that it was within constitutional bounds to use its spending authority to achieve this goal.

Though I invested a large portion of my career championing states’ rights, I do not believe individual states have the right to be negligent where the health and safety of their citizens or those in neighboring states are concerned. Nor is it right for such states to require a larger share of taxpayer dollars to address the costly consequences of knowing failure to mitigate the spread of a deadly virus that neither recognizes nor respects state borders. The pandemic that has engulfed our nation will not be stopped without nationally mandated uniform protective measures. I urge Mr. Biden to use every power of his office to require masks for all citizens for our mutual protection.