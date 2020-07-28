Alan Guttman, Baltimore
Regarding Colbert I. King’s July 25 op-ed, “Nixon’s AG urged restraint. Today, Barr leads the charge.”:
As a child of immigrants, I have been a staunch supporter of this country for 65 years. I am so sad to see this great country in such grave danger.
Federal troops have been turned against citizens (starting in D.C., and now in Portland, Ore.). Germans and others recognize this horrifying activity as a steppingstone to fascism. There are a few institutions in the United States that can prevent this country’s collapse, among them Congress, the Justice Department and the intelligence agencies. Sadly, two of these pillars failed.
Attorney General William P. Barr is fomenting chaos (as so well stated by Mr. King). Another pillar, the Republican Party, has been silent. This makes its members complicit in the destruction of the country. Even today, the GOP refuses to push back on President Trump about using the Department of Homeland Security as his personal militia. Yet supporting states’ rights is a major part of the GOP platform.
Two of three pillars have failed the United States. History will find Mr. Barr and the GOP complicit in the destruction of our democracy and the horrifying rise of fascism.
