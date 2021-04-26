The pandemic-induced office vacancy problem in D.C. continues to represent a major threat to its tax base and financial well-being. Restaurants, bars and hotels are desperate for the large-scale return of customers. The article noted that the federal government is the largest leaseholder in D.C., representing about 16 percent of the total office space. I am sure the public would like to learn more about the status of the federal government’s plans to return much of its workforce to downtown. Leadership on this issue, and even substantial public discussion, are severely lacking.