The seat of our democracy cannot be allowed to be walled off. It is an affront to the open democratic ideals the Capitol itself represents.

Jude Graham, Washington

Build it. Fences have gates, and they would be left open for access to the Capitol grounds at all current entrances. People would be free to enter the grounds and move about as they currently do.

But if another mob approaches the Capitol, simply close the gates until the mob can be dispersed, preventing a similar loss of life and property as occurred on Jan. 6.

J. Keith Kennedy, Sperryville, Va.

I agree with D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and others who oppose the erection of permanent barriers to protect the Capitol. Access to the landmarks of our city is what gives it a very special character.

As someone who has lived here for nearly all of my life, I have had many memorable evenings attending Memorial, Independence and Labor Day National Symphony Orchestra concerts on the Capitol grounds. In fact, it was on one such magical evening that my future wife and I were inspired to remain in Washington and eventually marry. It seems to me that the size of a typical concert crowd is comparable to the size of the mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6. We pay billions to myriad federal agencies to assess the risk of various situations. Those agencies correctly judge the National Symphony crowds as law-abiding (overlooking the occasional miscreant who sneaks in wine). The FBI rightly assessed the Jan. 6 crowd as highly dangerous. If the FBI had been heeded, proper police protections could have been put in place.

Don’t deprive millions of people of uplifting, sometimes life-changing experiences to protect against much rarer events that can be prevented by other means.