Beach Drive has become the one place in D.C. where pedestrians and cyclists are not pushed to the fringes of a narrow sidewalk or a muddy trail. It would be heartbreaking to see local families walking with strollers, awkward couples on dates, and the sometimes overzealous cyclists being replaced by white BMWs and black Mercedeses cruising to their next meeting.
It’s time for our city to move away from infrastructure dominated by the needs of single-occupant cars and focus instead on pedestrians and cyclists. From the simple morning walks in the spring to late-afternoon bike rides in the summer and weekend adventures to catch autumn foliage, those four miles between Broad Branch Road and Boundary Bridge have changed the lives of so many residents. I hope the NPS can keep the change permanent.
Matthew Stebenne, Washington