This change would prevent the “consent-a-rama” we saw during the past administration, when then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) put all other issues aside to ram through the confirmation of as many conservative judges as possible, most with purely partisan votes. It would ensure that most appointments were open-minded jurists who appealed to both parties and would consider the cases before them based on the law and the Constitution without a political bias, liberal or conservative. I believe this is what the Framers intended the judiciary to be.
Whether the current Senate ends the filibuster entirely or carves out yet another exception for matters of civil rights and voting rights, it is incumbent to all freedom-loving Americans that House bill H.R. 1, now before the Senate, passes. Without the voting rights requirements in H.R. 1, undemocratic Republican lawmakers around the country will disenfranchise so many Democrat-leaning voters that senators such as Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) will find it impossible to get reelected.
Ronald Cordes, King of Prussia, Pa.