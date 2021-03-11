Regarding the March 8 front-page article “Stimulus victory reveals divides”:

Then-Senate Majority Leader Harry M. Reid (D-Nev.) got it completely backward in 2013 when he engineered the change to Senate rules to remove the filibuster on judicial appointments but keep it on most other legislation. Though I fully support ending the undemocratic filibuster in its entirety, an argument can be made for keeping the threshold for confirming the nomination of those who will receive lifetime appointments — federal judges, members of the Supreme Court, etc. — at 60 percent of the Senate. 

This change would prevent the “consent-a-rama” we saw during the past administration, when then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) put all other issues aside to ram through the confirmation of as many conservative judges as possible, most with purely partisan votes. It would ensure that most appointments were open-minded jurists who appealed to both parties and would consider the cases before them based on the law and the Constitution without a political bias, liberal or conservative. I believe this is what the Framers intended the judiciary to be.

Whether the current Senate ends the filibuster entirely or carves out yet another exception for matters of civil rights and voting rights, it is incumbent to all freedom-loving Americans that House bill H.R. 1, now before the Senate, passes. Without the voting rights requirements in H.R. 1, undemocratic Republican lawmakers around the country will disenfranchise so many Democrat-leaning voters that senators such as Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) will find it impossible to get reelected.

Ronald Cordes, King of Prussia, Pa.