It seems that Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and others think elimination of the Senate filibuster rule would prevent or prohibit “bipartisanship.” No, senator, it would be an antidote to the crass obstructionism practiced by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and the GOP caucus he so tightly controls. With or without the filibuster, any Republican can vote in support of any piece of legislation proposed by the Democrats (and supported by the senator’s own constituents) — that is, unless the senator is more beholden to, or afraid of, Mr. McConnell or former president Donald Trump. There is nothing in the filibuster rule preventing bipartisan support for any proposal. More important, being able to enact legislation that requires only 51 votes — Vice President Harris included, if necessary — could actually enhance bipartisanship by allowing individual senators of both parties to vote as they prefer. There might even be instances when a few Democratic defections are more than offset by minor Republican support. Wouldn’t that be interesting?