Regarding the Jan. 5 front-page article “Labor churn is highest on record”:  

This mass resignation phenomenon is not entirely unprecedented. Consider the “Great Migration” of Black Americans from the South after the failure of Reconstruction and the imposition of Jim Crow and its attendant violence throughout the South. In the early 20th century, spurred by economic conditions that were little better than slavery, social violence, severe segregation and improving job opportunities in the North, in particular from the labor shortage that occurred during World War I, an estimated 5 million Black people abandoned their agricultural jobs (usually sharecropping) and moved north. Southern Whites tried to retain this cheap source of labor with onerous contracts and even through the arrest or detention of those who tried to leave. It did not seem to have occurred to these Southerners to offer higher wages or improved working and living conditions.

Unfortunately, the same approach appears to have been adopted by many of today’s employers, particularly in the restaurant and hospitality industries, that have become addicted to cheap labor and that cannot adjust to the new reality of an empowered workforce. After all, the federal tipped minimum wage still is only $2.13 per hour, and many states (including most in the South) still adhere to the federal minimum of $7.25 per hour for non-tipped wages.

Finally, it may just be that, in the words of the inimitable Bob Dylan, these workers have concluded that “I Ain’t Gonna Work on Maggie’s Farm No More.” Especially when there are alternatives.

Deborah Beers, Glen Echo