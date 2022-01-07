Unfortunately, the same approach appears to have been adopted by many of today’s employers, particularly in the restaurant and hospitality industries, that have become addicted to cheap labor and that cannot adjust to the new reality of an empowered workforce. After all, the federal tipped minimum wage still is only $2.13 per hour, and many states (including most in the South) still adhere to the federal minimum of $7.25 per hour for non-tipped wages.
Finally, it may just be that, in the words of the inimitable Bob Dylan, these workers have concluded that “I Ain’t Gonna Work on Maggie’s Farm No More.” Especially when there are alternatives.
Deborah Beers, Glen Echo