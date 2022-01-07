This mass resignation phenomenon is not entirely unprecedented. Consider the “Great Migration” of Black Americans from the South after the failure of Reconstruction and the imposition of Jim Crow and its attendant violence throughout the South. In the early 20th century, spurred by economic conditions that were little better than slavery, social violence, severe segregation and improving job opportunities in the North, in particular from the labor shortage that occurred during World War I, an estimated 5 million Black people abandoned their agricultural jobs (usually sharecropping) and moved north. Southern Whites tried to retain this cheap source of labor with onerous contracts and even through the arrest or detention of those who tried to leave. It did not seem to have occurred to these Southerners to offer higher wages or improved working and living conditions.