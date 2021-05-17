This system would create a glide path for fossil fuel enterprises trying to expand plastic manufacturing. We don’t need more time for businesses to disperse waste from single-use plastics to every corner of the ocean (and microplastics into the atmosphere).
The underlying premise that markets will promptly and properly respond to price signals is an article of faith. In an economy dominated by many highly concentrated industries that are close to exercising monopoly power, how can we have faith that industry won’t just pass along its costs?
Revitalizing antitrust laws, stifling the growth of single-use plastics and fixing the defects in the existing cap-and-trade systems are worthwhile efforts, unlike pushing a tired idea that would crater on the intractable politics of new taxes.
John F. Cross, Burke