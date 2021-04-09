Regarding Chuck Rosenberg’s April 6 op-ed, “Is the FBI ready to fight domestic terrorism?”:

It’s time to start saying what we mean but still can’t see since it’s in the air we breathe — in this case, the headline should have said “Is the FBI ready to fight White domestic terrorism?” The FBI, and law enforcement in general, didn’t seem to have a problem addressing the terrorist threats they perceived in the activities of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, the Black Panthers or, for that matter, the Black Lives Matter movement.

And while we’re on the subject of law enforcement, and just emerging from too dark a chapter in our history, let’s be clear regarding the idea of law and order: In a democracy, “order” can all too easily be used to obstruct the “law,” to prevent (the “wrong kind” of) people from benefiting from the protections it affords them — including their legal rights of assembly, free speech and, now, if some factions have their way, equal access to the ballot box and to representation. A healthy democracy is in far more need of equitable law and messy dialogue.

