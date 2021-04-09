And while we’re on the subject of law enforcement, and just emerging from too dark a chapter in our history, let’s be clear regarding the idea of law and order: In a democracy, “order” can all too easily be used to obstruct the “law,” to prevent (the “wrong kind” of) people from benefiting from the protections it affords them — including their legal rights of assembly, free speech and, now, if some factions have their way, equal access to the ballot box and to representation. A healthy democracy is in far more need of equitable law and messy dialogue.
Barry D. Yatt, Arlington