The foreign policy establishment got Communist China wrong, and much of it still does.
“Twisting history,” Mr. Diehl charged, “Pompeo claimed that the goal of U.S. diplomatic and economic relations with Beijing was to turn it into a democracy — and that it’s time to recognize the effort failed.”
The best authority on the purpose of Richard M. Nixon’s opening to China is Nixon himself. Previewing the new China policy he would follow as president, he wrote in 1967: “We simply cannot afford to leave China forever outside the family of nations, there to nurture its fantasies, cherish its hates and threaten its neighbors.” Sounds like Communist China today, but infinitely more powerful thanks to generous Western trade, investment and transfer of intellectual property (given and stolen).
When I testified in 2001 against admitting China to the World Trade Organization, then-Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jesse Helms (R-N.C.) asked if joining the WTO would change China. I said I feared it would change us. Mr. Pompeo and the Trump administration are right to alter this perilous course.
Joseph Bosco, Washington
The writer was China country desk officer in the office of the secretary of defense from 2005 to 2006.