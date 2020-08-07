In his Aug. 3 op-ed, “A wasted chance to stand up to Beijing,” Jackson Diehl lambasted Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for orchestrating the Trump administration’s political, diplomatic and ideological counteroffensive against China’s multidimensional aggression targeting Western institutions and values.  

Mr. Diehl wrote, “Describing communism as China’s defining feature is fundamental to Pompeo’s most extreme argument, which is that the West’s error was not its response to the emergence of Xi [Jinping]’s hard-line regime but its opening to China in 1972.”

The foreign policy establishment got Communist China wrong, and much of it still does.  

“Twisting history,” Mr. Diehl charged, “Pompeo claimed that the goal of U.S. diplomatic and economic relations with Beijing was to turn it into a democracy — and that it’s time to recognize the effort failed.”

The best authority on the purpose of Richard M. Nixon’s opening to China is Nixon himself. Previewing the new China policy he would follow as president, he wrote in 1967: “We simply cannot afford to leave China forever outside the family of nations, there to nurture its fantasies, cherish its hates and threaten its neighbors.” Sounds like Communist China today, but infinitely more powerful thanks to generous Western trade, investment and transfer of intellectual property (given and stolen).

When I testified in 2001 against admitting China to the World Trade Organization, then-Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jesse Helms (R-N.C.) asked if joining the WTO would change China. I said I feared it would change us. Mr. Pompeo and the Trump administration are right to alter this perilous course.

Joseph Bosco, Washington

The writer was China country desk officer in the office of the secretary of defense from 2005 to 2006.