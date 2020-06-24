It’s an absolute heartbreaker that the Newseum has closed. However, that shouldn’t mean this monument to the First Amendment has to be removed. It would be like taking down a great memorial like the Lincoln or Jefferson at this point.
My understanding is that per the terms of the sale to Johns Hopkins University, the Freedom Forum, which owns the Newseum, must remove the First Amendment facade on the building. I don’t understand why. Johns Hopkins, as an institution of learning, should keep this important message on its facade in this brilliant and key location. I hope the community and D.C. government would want the same.
Sam Kittner, Takoma Park
The writer was the principal contract
photographer for the Newseum from 2000 to 2012.