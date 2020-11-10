A particular type of commerce is already being mandated by law. Under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act (EMTALA), an emergency room that accepts payments from Medicare, as virtually all do, must provide an appropriate medical screening examination to anyone seeking treatment, and cannot transfer any patient requiring emergency care, regardless, among other things, of their ability to pay. The hospital can, of course, bill the patient for services, but this is still forced commerce for a specific service: emergency treatment. Therefore, EMTALA is an unfunded mandate for a specific kind of commerce.
The Affordable Care Act balances this equation by providing a funding mechanism for this already-mandated commerce. The “broccoli” argument fails. The only way to remedy this without finding a funding mechanism would be to eliminate EMTALA, which nobody would support as it would put people’s lives at risk.
David B. Nelson, Washington
The writer is chief of the division
of general pediatrics at MedStar
Georgetown University Hospital.