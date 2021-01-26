Notwithstanding a 1993 Supreme Court ruling that unaccompanied immigrant children could be kept indefinitely in government custody, in 1997, the Clinton administration entered into the so-called Flores Settlement Agreement with the 9th Circuit, agreeing not to detain unaccompanied children for more than 20 days. For the next 18 years, the government adhered to the Flores settlement as to unaccompanied children, while keeping accompanied children in their parents’ custody as the parents underwent immigration adjudication. That 18-year practice was overturned in 2015 by Obama-appointed District Court Judge Dolly Gee, who ordered that children be released within 20 days even if they were accompanied by their parents.
Consistent with Judge Gee’s decision, Mr. Sessions released parent-accompanied children into the custody of HHS while the parents awaited adjudication. Sadly, articles about the Trump administration “tearing families apart” created a public outroar that ended Mr. Sessions’s policy, marking a return to “catch and release,” with most released parents not showing up for hearings, the government clueless about their children’s condition, and the cartels selling kidnapped babies to their clients. Those articles never bother to mention the Obama-appointed judge who created the crisis in the first place.
William W. Chip, Washington
The writer recently served as senior counsel on immigration policy to the secretary of Homeland Security.