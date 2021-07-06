Any dishonesty by lawyers fuels the false narrative that all lawyers are dishonest, willing to do anything to gain an advantage for themselves or their clients. The professors’ later assertion that “lawyers have the right as private citizens . . . to lie about the government” is one of the most irresponsible things I’ve ever heard from anyone with a law degree. Any such lie damages the fabric of our constitutional democratic republic, because faith in the legal system is essential to the functioning of our society. The courts exist as a nonviolent alternative for the resolution of disputes.
Finally, though I agree that John Q. Citizen has a First Amendment right to lie — see the recent Supreme Court decision over the Stolen Valor Act — nonlawyers don’t take an oath of office and subject themselves to disciplinary regulation by the state bar. In Virginia, where I practice, the oath includes an undertaking to conduct ourselves “faithfully, honestly, professionally and courteously” in our practices. A lawyer should expect it to be enforced against him if necessary.
Steve Emmert, Virginia Beach
In their Tuesday Opinion column, Bruce A. Green and Rebecca Roiphe acknowledged that the suspension of Rudolph W. Giuliani’s New York law license by a state appellate court was based on the court’s conclusion that Mr. Giuliani violated rules prohibiting “lying to judges and others while representing clients.” But their opinion focused primarily on the former (lying to judges) and all but ignored the latter (lying to others), leading them to conclude that the court gave Mr. Giuliani’s “First Amendment concerns short shrift.” They are wrong.
As law professors and ethics experts, they are certainly familiar with the rules identified in the court’s suspension order — a rule so simple that no expertise in the law is needed to understand it: “In the course of representing a client, a lawyer shall not knowingly make a false statement of fact or law to a third person.” This rule does not limit the prohibition on lying to statements made in court (the prohibition on lies to a tribunal is covered by another rule in the court’s order, the primary rule on which the writers focus). This prohibition exists to ensure that justice is served when attorneys are working.
Mr. Giuliani’s public appearances (including before state legislators) after the 2020 presidential election were as a private citizen; they were made on behalf of his former client. The First Amendment gives Mr. Giuliani the freedom to lie to his heart’s content while appearing on television as a private citizen. He is free, for example, to assert that Martians stole the presidential election. He is not allowed to — indeed, what no lawyer is allowed to — lie while advocating for a client. The First Amendment is not at issue here.
Mike Jacobs, Washington
Courts have long noted that though attorneys do not surrender their free speech rights upon becoming licensed to practice law, they do have a special obligation to refrain from knowingly or recklessly making false statements. Indeed, the Code of Professional Responsibility specifically provides that a lawyer shall not engage in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation.
The Giuliani decision is not an attack upon political opinions with which we may disagree. It targets demonstrably false assertions of fact. A duty to vigorously defend unpopular views and causes is not at odds with a duty to uphold professional standards of honesty. When our capacity to distinguish what’s true from what’s false is being threatened by all manner of new challenges — from machine learning-based optimization of messaging and microtargeting to the widespread dissemination online of unchecked disinformation — is it too much to set a professional and cultural standard that affirms the virtue of truth telling? If the legal profession cannot be held up in the public square as champions of this bedrock cultural value, who will be?
Richard K. Sherwin, New York