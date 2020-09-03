The National Federation of State High School Associations lists lacrosse in the high-risk category in its return to play report. Maryland moved it to the moderate-risk category and moved basketball from moderate to high risk.
Youth football has been practicing for four weeks with no major novel coronavirus incidents. The county’s decision to cancel football was capricious, not based on data.
The county’s bias is clear in deeming the sports played by the highest percentages of African American athletes “high-risk,” while allowing lacrosse to compete, in both cases despite national guidelines. African American athletes comprise 3 percent of lacrosse teams and 50 percent of football and basketball teams. These decisions are inarguably rooted in implicit biases and underrepresentation of minority athletes among authorities.
Beyond the racial factors, there is a clear socioeconomic element at play. The cost for youth football is $225, and AAU basketball is $400. Club soccer and lacrosse begin upward of $2,000.
The glaring bias in the county’s decision to cancel tackle football while allowing lacrosse and other sports to continue to compete is disturbing. My hope is that the decision-makers would make judgments that are consistent and equitable to all young athletes.
Lynn Jerdal, Davidsonville