We can only recycle plastic captured through collection. That means plastics polluting through such pathways as litter, export or illegal dumping won’t be addressed at all. In other words, recycling plastic may divert plastic waste from landfills, but it won’t solve all the other ways this pollution enters the environment.
To save the ocean, we need companies to stop designing their products to be disposable and embrace reuse and refill solutions. Until then, a certain unacceptable percentage of their products will continue to pollute — recycled or not.
Alex Truelove, Denver
The writer is Zero Waste director for the U.S. Public Interest Research Group.