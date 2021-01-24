Proportional allocation of electoral college votes is, of course, based on the popular vote, the recognized “gold standard” for choosing every elected official/office in the country, except for president, arguably the most important elected official in the country. The president is the only official in our country not selected by our basic democratic principle of “one man (or woman), one vote” in which a person’s vote counts the same regardless of what state that person lives in.
Though proportional allocation of electoral college votes based on the popular vote goes partway in being faithful to our basic “one man, one vote” principle, a superior and more permanent solution is to abolish the electoral college entirely.
Edwin Stromberg, Takoma Park