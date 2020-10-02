The category “executives/senior officials and managers” includes a variety of occupations, such as chief executive officers, chief operating officers, chief financial officers, chief information officers, chief human resources officers, chief marketing officers and chief legal officers. The second category, “first/mid-level officers and managers,” includes an even wider variety of occupations, from general and operations managers to food service managers. This makes it difficult to assess real progress toward diversity.
A more meaningful and useful presentation of data is contained in the job group analysis and percentages of minorities and women in each group of an affirmative action program required of all large federal government contractors by the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs of the Labor Department. Each job group must include jobs with similar content, wage rates and opportunities. Marketing managers would not be combined with chief operating officers or financial officers. Corporations could not gloss over their diversity progress by employing many minorities or women in some areas but few in key corporate management and direction positions.
David A. Drachsler, Alexandria
The writer is a retired lawyer with
the Labor Department.