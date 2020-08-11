I usually have great difficulty finding common ground with Gary Abernathy, but his Aug. 7 op-ed, “The Lincoln Project feels scorned, but the GOP never loved it back,” expressed a viewpoint with which I can agree. Mr. Abernathy maintained that “the GOP has long been the party it is today, just waiting for [President] Trump to come along.” Indeed, you can trace a direct path from Richard Nixon’s Southern strategy and Lee Atwater’s Willie Horton ad campaign to the president’s support for Confederate monuments, his opposition to renaming military bases and his “save the suburbs” pledge.  

The president’s and his party’s myriad efforts to suppress minority voting are acknowledgments that the party is in danger as a result of the course it has chosen since the late 1960s.

Don Boselovic, Vienna

Gary Abernathy informed us that the Never-Trumpers “tell themselves now that [President] Trump has corrupted the GOP. In fact, the GOP has long been the party it is today, just waiting for Trump to come along.” That’s exactly the point that many of us in the opposition have been trying to get across. It’s good to have this confirmed by someone from outside the supposed coastal-elite liberal bubble.

Vic Bermudez, Springfield