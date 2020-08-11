The president’s and his party’s myriad efforts to suppress minority voting are acknowledgments that the party is in danger as a result of the course it has chosen since the late 1960s.
Don Boselovic, Vienna
Gary Abernathy informed us that the Never-Trumpers “tell themselves now that [President] Trump has corrupted the GOP. In fact, the GOP has long been the party it is today, just waiting for Trump to come along.” That’s exactly the point that many of us in the opposition have been trying to get across. It’s good to have this confirmed by someone from outside the supposed coastal-elite liberal bubble.
Vic Bermudez, Springfield