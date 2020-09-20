This past spring, tens of thousands of ordinary citizens across the country spontaneously organized volunteer networks that distributed, and that continue to distribute, millions of cloth face masks free of charge to hospitals, nursing homes, first responders, schools, homeless shelters, clinics and other institutions of all kinds, plus families and individuals. The effort began to answer a desperate shortage. Having made and donated hundreds of those masks, I can vouch that making them is easy for anyone who can sew even a little. Distributing them involves central organizers, drop sites and volunteer couriers — the kind of community-level organizing that Americans regularly use for the Girl Scout cookie drive, the PTA, local political campaigns, service drives and so much more.