Prompted by the courageous lads assembled in Gettysburg over the weekend, prepared to lay down their lives to prevent the unholy immolation of Old Glory by the antifa, here are some thoughts on the militia [“Militias flock to Gettysburg to foil supposed flag burning,” news, July 5].

In D.C. v. Heller, 12 years ago, Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia wrote a magnificent history and etymology of the militia and the right to bear arms. From it, he revealed another creator-endowed right: the right to self-defense. Thus the federal government cannot infringe on the right to own handguns in the nation’s capital. Or most anywhere else.

But in documenting the right to self-defense, Justice Scalia in effect took a cleaver to the Second Amendment, severing the syntactic Gordian knot that had tangled up the keeping and bearing of arms with the regulation of the militia.

Thus left alone, the regulation of the militia is an enshrined function of government. My point being, that any assembly of arms-brandishing individuals is, in effect, a militia — and therefore subject to its regulation by the governing authority.

If this is valid, then it is the obligation of the authorities to implement those powers on such assemblies — which patently threaten the peace.

Alan Abrams, Silver Spring