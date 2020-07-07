But in documenting the right to self-defense, Justice Scalia in effect took a cleaver to the Second Amendment, severing the syntactic Gordian knot that had tangled up the keeping and bearing of arms with the regulation of the militia.
Thus left alone, the regulation of the militia is an enshrined function of government. My point being, that any assembly of arms-brandishing individuals is, in effect, a militia — and therefore subject to its regulation by the governing authority.
If this is valid, then it is the obligation of the authorities to implement those powers on such assemblies — which patently threaten the peace.
Alan Abrams, Silver Spring